Karnataka court disposes Wipro's suit against ex-CFO, refers it for arbitration

Referring the matter for arbitration, the court in its order said, "I.A.No.5 filed by the defendant/applicant under Sec.8 of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 is hereby allowed. Consequently, by exercising power under Sec.8(1) of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996, the parties are hereby referred to the arbitration in terms of the arbitration clause in the agreements."

Another application by Dalal seeking production of certain documents was, however, dismissed by the court, which noted that these documents were already filed.