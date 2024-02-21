Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23

Bengaluru: Karnataka High court has ruled that any resolutions proposed in the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) called by Byju’s investors to oust founder Byju Raveendran and his family from the board and leadership will be deemed invalid. Byju’s parent firm Think & Learn Private Limited had filed a petition in the court against the meeting to be held on February 23 by select investors, and until the final hearing and deposition of this petition, all decisions taken in the EGM will not hold merit, the Court has ruled as per the company.

In its petition, filed under Section 9 of The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, Byju’s had argued that certain investors, including General Atlantic, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, MIH EdTech Investments, Own Ventures, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), and Sofina, among others, had violated the Articles of Association (AoA), the Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA), and the Companies Act, 2013 by calling for an EGM.

The EGM’s main agenda is to remove Raveendran as the chief executive officer and chairman of Think & Learn, along with his wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran as directors.