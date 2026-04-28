<p>Bengaluru: State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has recorded a turnover of Rs 2,016 crore in the financial year 2025-26, along with a profit of Rs 507 crore.</p>.<p>Making the announcement on Tuesday, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that while it took the organisation 105 years to reach a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, it doubled this figure to Rs 2,000 crore in just four years. From a turnover of Rs 1,375 crore in 2022-23, the company has grown to Rs 2,016 crore over the past three years.</p>.<p>Earlier, the organisation had 34 products. Over the past three years, 57 new products have been introduced in line with market trends, taking the total to 94. </p>.<p>Of the Rs 507 crore profit, Rs 157 crore will be paid as dividend to the government, and Rs 5 crore will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This marks an increase of Rs 22 crore in dividend, compared to the Rs 135 crore paid last year, he explained.</p>.Trade deficit with China up 155% in 5 years.<p>The organisation has set a target of achieving a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore by 2028, and Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. To support this growth, a new manufacturing unit will be established on 50 acres in Vijayapura, for which Rs 229 crore has been sanctioned, Patil added.</p>.<p>To ensure a steady supply of sandalwood oil, KSDL has launched the ‘Grow More Sandalwood’ initiative in partnership with farmers. Under this programme, sandalwood plantations will be developed over 10,000 acres in 10 years. Farmers will receive an incentive of Rs 500 per sapling over a period of three years.</p>.<p>KSDL Chairman CS Appaji Nadagouda said a team has already visited Australia and other countries to explore opportunities to expand its market. Plans would be prepared to enter markets in the UAE, with an aim to expand the company’s presence in cosmetics and perfume segments, in addition to soaps, he noted.</p>.<p>KSDL Managing Director PKM Prashanth said that Rs 4.83 crore has been disbursed towards wage contracts for workers, while an additional Rs 20 crore has been spent on campus conservation.</p>