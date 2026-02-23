<p>Bengaluru: Continuing its leadership position, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>'s BioEconomy has reached a record $39.21 billion in value terms in 2025, a growth of 26.5 per cent over 2023. </p><p>The state contributes over one-fifth to the national bioeconomy and more than 10 per cent to its own gross state domestic product (GSDP), a ratio more than twice India’s national average of 4.57 per cent, according to BioEconomy Report 2025, released by the IT/BT minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a>, on Monday.</p><p>The last three years (2023-2025) mark the transition from growth to consolidation, where biotechnology in Karnataka evolved from a science-led sector into a full-scale, production-oriented bio-based economy anchored in research, entrepreneurship and sustainability, said the report released jointly by Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE). </p><p>BioPharma remains the anchor with over 40 per cent share [about $16.44 billion], driven by biologics, biosimilars, vaccines and diagnostics.</p><p>BioIndustrial biotechnology has emerged as the fastest-growing segment [about $11.46 billion, ~29 per cent share], led by fermentation-based industries, biofuels, enzymes and sustainable materials - signalling Karnataka’s shift toward a strong biomanufacturing economy.</p><p>BioServices continues to grow steadily (about 25.8 per cent share), strengthening Karnataka’s position in global research services, digital health and innovation-led outsourcing, while BioAgri contributes to sustainable agriculture and input innovation, the report said.</p><p>The state is now home to 1,451 biotechnology and life science startups, of which 218 new startups were added in 2025. About 75 per cent of these startups are focused on life sciences and health-tech. </p><p>While Bengaluru accounts for about 54 per cent of startups, emerging clusters across the State are gaining momentum. Mysuru contributes around 8.7 per cent, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada together account for over 9 per cent, and northern districts remain the Agri-biotechnology belt.</p><p>Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru have emerged as important nodes in the state’s BioEconomy map, each contributing unique strengths in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, bioindustrial production, and agricultural biotechnology.</p>.Karnataka targets bigger share of $300 billon electronics market.<p>Between January 2024 and October 2025, Karnataka attracted $1.14 billion investment across 40 deals, spanning BioPharma, MedTech, precision fermentation, digital health and AgriBio. </p><p>The increasing share of growth-stage funding reflects rising investor confidence in Karnataka’s biomanufacturing and scale-up capabilities, the report noted.</p><p>Commenting on the findings of the report, Priyank Kharge said, “With our BioEconomy crossing $39 billion and contributing over 10 per cent to our GSDP, biotechnology is no longer confined to laboratories—it is now a central driver of economic growth, industrial innovation and societal impact."</p><p>He also said that the government is supporting the establishment of an Innovation Park at C-CAMP, advancing a Centre of Excellence for Health and MedTech, and strengthening platforms such as Elevate NXT to back deep-tech enterprises in areas including biotechnology, genomics, AI-driven drug discovery and climate biotech—sectors that require patient capital and long-term scale-up support.</p><p><strong>Karnataka BioEconomy</strong></p><p>• $39.2 billion — Total estimated value of Karnataka’s BioEconomy in 2025</p><p>• $8.2 billion value added between 2023 and 2025</p><p>• 1,451 cumulative Startups - Active biotechnology and life-science enterprises across Karnataka by end-2025.</p><p>• $1.14 billion invested — Cumulative BioEconomy-linked funding mobilised between January 2024 and October 2025</p><p>• 218 New Startups added in 2025 alone</p><p>• 10.51 per cent of GSDP — Biotechnology’s contribution to Karnataka’s economy, reinforcing its position as a growth pillar. </p><p>• Three Innovation corridors — Mysuru, Belagavi, and Dakshina Kannada emerging as regional bio-clusters under Beyond Bengaluru initiatives by Govt. of Karnataka</p><p>• The northern districts, led by Raichur, remain the AgriBiotechnology belt, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the State’s Bt cotton-based BioAgri economy.</p>