Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Kia India to hike Seltos, Carens prices by up to 2 per cent from October

However, the company will not hike the prices of its entry-level model Sonet.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 10:53 IST

Follow Us

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it will increase prices of Seltos and Carens by up to 2 per cent from October 1, according to a senior company official.

However, the company will not hike the prices of its entry-level model Sonet.

"We are looking to take about a 2 per cent price increase on Seltos and Carens from October 1", Kia India National Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep S Brar told PTI.

The company had last hiked prices in April this year as it upgraded its portfolio to conform to Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, he said.

"While many of the companies have already taken the price increase post-April, we, however, did not take...besides the raw material prices are going up.. and we introduced the new Seltos and a lot of investment has gone into the product..so we think it is time that we take the price increase", Brar said.

Kia India also sells an electric model EV6 in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 10:53 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsKIA

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT