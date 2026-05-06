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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sets out 5-year succession plan, names niece Claire as successor

Claire ​Mazumdar is ⁠the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotech firm incubated with early backing from ⁠Kiran ‌Mazumdar-Shaw
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 02:46 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 02:46 IST
Business NewsBioconBiotechKiran Mazumdar Shaw

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