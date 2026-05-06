<p>Biocon founder and chairperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiran-mazumdar-shaw">Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw</a> plans a gradual leadership transition over the next five years, with her niece Claire Mazumdar expected to take over as chair in a phased manner, she said on Tuesday.</p><p>Claire Mazumdar is the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology-focused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/karnatakas-bioeconomy-reaches-record-39-billion-in-2025-3908998">biotech </a>firm incubated with early backing from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.</p><p>"I am not hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner," Mazumdar-Shaw told <em>Reuters</em> in a phone interview, adding that the succession would involve a step-by-step transition from director to vice-chair and eventually chair.</p>.AI-biological intelligence convergence can transform healthcare: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.<p>Before founding Bicara, Claire led business development and corporate strategy at Rheos Medicines and worked at Third Rock Ventures, where she focused on company formation and partnerships.</p><p>The succession plan was first reported by business magazine <em>Fortune India</em> in an interview with Mazumdar-Shaw.</p>