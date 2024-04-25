Kotak Mahindra Bank shares tank 13%; mcap erodes by Rs 37,721 crore post RBI action

In a statement regarding the supervisory action against Kotak Mahindra Bank, the RBI said: "Serious deficiencies and non-compliances were observed in the areas of IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security and data leak prevention strategy, business continuity and disaster recovery rigour and drill, etc."

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been directed 'to cease and desist', with immediate effect, from onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards.