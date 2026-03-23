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Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy Deutsche's India retail business in 45 billion-rupee deal

Deutsche ⁠Bank wants to exit its India retail banking operations, which spans 17 branches, sources told Reuters last year.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 06:03 IST

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