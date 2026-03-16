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Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Over 5% Stake in Park Medi World

The disclosure was submitted by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, which acts as the investment manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:53 IST

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