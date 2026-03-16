Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Over 5% Stake in Park Medi World

<p>Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMMF) has acquired more than a 5% stake in Park Medi World Limited, according to a disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.</p><p>Prior to the transaction, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund held 2,15,91,213 equity shares in Park Medi World Limited, representing a 4.9988% stake in the company’s total equity share capital. The fund subsequently acquired an additional 1,75,164 equity shares through open market purchases.</p><p>Following the acquisition, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund’s total holding increased to 2,17,66,377 equity shares, which constitutes 5.0393% of the issued equity share capital of Park Medi World Limited. The transaction was completed on March 11, 2026.</p><p>The disclosure was submitted by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, which acts as the investment manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund. The acquisition was made through various schemes managed by the mutual fund.</p><p>Park Medi World Limited’s total equity share capital remains unchanged at 43,19,30,864 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The company’s shares are listed on both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).</p><p>The regulatory filing was signed by Compliance Officer Jolly Bhatt on behalf of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited.</p>