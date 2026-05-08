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KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman Ravi Pandit dies at 75

Beyond business, he was associated with several civic, educational and policy institutions.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 05:58 IST
Business Newsobit

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