Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

KPIT to buy Israeli auto cybersecurity firm Cymotive for up to $120 mn

In a BSE filing, the company said the acquisition of Cymotive aligns with its long-term strategy of creating differentiated, Al solutions-led value to global OEMs .
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 16:00 IST
Business News

Follow us on :

Follow Us