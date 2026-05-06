<p>Bengaluru: KPIT Technologies on Wednesday said it will acquire Israel-headquartered automotive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cybersecurity">cybersecurity</a> firm Cymotive for a total consideration to be between $60 million and $120 million (over Rs 1,130 cr) including upfront $10 million investment.<br><br>In a BSE filing, the company said the acquisition of Cymotive aligns with its long-term strategy of creating differentiated, Al solutions-led value to global OEMs . It strengthens KPIT's capabilities in automotive cybersecurity-a critical and natural extension of its core SOV, embedded, and systems engineering business - while enhancing its value proposition to global OEMs enabling them to adopt an integrated approach embedding cybersecurity into vehicle platforms from design through production and operations, it added.<br><br>It further added that the initial investment by KPIT would be $10 million in preference capital (expected closure mid-June 2026) and this investment would get converted to 26% of equity capital. Post conversion, KPIT would acquire the balance stake to own 100% in Cymotive (expected to be completed by mid-2029).<br><br>In CY2025, Cymotive turnover stood at $19.2 million. Founded jointly by senior Israeli cybersecurity leaders and CARIAD, the automotive software company of the Volkswagen Group, Cymotive specialises in end-to-end vehicle lifecycle cybersecurity, spanning secure architecture, threat modeling, intrusion detection, continuous monitoring, and regulatory / homologation compliance.<br><br>Kishor Patil, CEO & Managing Director, KPIT Technologies, said, “Mobility continues to be transformed by Software and AI defined vehicles. Cybersecurity is now fundamental to how vehicles are designed, built, and trusted. Our investment in Cymotive aligns directly with KPIT’s long-term strategy of creating differentiated, AI solutions led value for global OEMs."<br><br>The company also posted its March quarter earnings. Its net profit fell 33% y-o-y to Rs 163 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 245 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,711 crore, a 12% increase compared to Rs 1,528 crore in the same quarter last year. It also announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for FY26.</p>