KreditBee joins unicorn club with $280 million funding

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based digital lending platform KreditBee has entered the unicorn club with a $280 million fundraising round, achieving a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion. </p><p>This is the first startup to enter the unicorn club in FY27. </p>.Fintech unicorn Moneyview files DRHP for IPO; seeks to raise Rs 1,500 crore.<p>The round was led by Motilal Oswal Alternates, Hornbill Capital, and MUFG-backed Dragon Funds, with participation from WhiteOak Capital, A.P. Moller Holding, and existing investors including Premji Invest and Advent International.<br><br>This fundraise comes as the company continues to strengthen its business and technology capabilities ahead of its next phase of growth and potential public market plans. The fresh capital will be deployed to expand KreditBee’s lending portfolio, deepen its presence across key markets, and further strengthen its technology platform. As part of its next phase of growth, the company plans to scale its AI capabilities.<br><br>The firm, which was co-founded by Madhusudan E, Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy and Vivek Veda in 2016, delivers credit through its RBI-registered NBFC, KrazyBee Services Limited, along with a co-lending partnership with over 10 financial institutions.<br><br>Madhusudan E, Co-founder and CEO, KreditBee, said, “This fundraise marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The strong interest from new investors, along with continued participation from our existing investors reflects deep confidence in our business model and our mission to make credit accessible to millions of Indians."<br><br>The company is increasingly embedding AI into the core of its lending stack to enhance underwriting precision and also to strengthen risk controls.<br><br>KreditBee has over 230 million app downloads and a base of more than 18 million loan customers. The platform has facilitated over 60 million loans across the country and manages assets under management (AUM) of $1.5 billion as of March 2026. </p>