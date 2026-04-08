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KreditBee joins unicorn club with $280 million funding

This fundraise comes as the company continues to strengthen its business and technology capabilities.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:00 IST
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