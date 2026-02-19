<p>Larsen & Toubro (L&T), on Wednesday, announced its plans to build a sovereign, scalable Gigawatt-scale Nvidia AI factory infrastructure to reinforce India’s position as a global AI powerhouse. </p><p>The partnership, aimed at India’s enterprises, policymakers and industry leaders seeking production-grade AI capacity, is anchored in India’s digital and industrial transformation, the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>It plans to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre factory, providing AI-ready capacity for high-density, next-generation workloads so customers can expand in India. It will scale Nvidia GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai DC up to 30 MW capacity in its 300 acres Gigawatt scalable campus and at the new 40 MW Datacentre in Mumbai currently under execution.</p>.<p>The AI factory model will deliver advanced AI services to global off takers, hyperscalers & India Inc, including manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, financial services, healthcare, and public services, moving from experimentation to production-scale deployment.</p>.India needs to scale up AI infra investment; tax holiday announcement offers big opportunity: NVIDIA.<p>“With Nvidia’s platforms and L&T’s execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable AI to deliver measurable economic impact”, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T, S N Subrahmanyan said.</p>.<p>Integrating L&T’s engineering with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, and the Nvidia AI Enterprise software stack, it aims to enable rapid, secure AI adoption.</p>.<p>Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of Nvidia, said, “Prime Minister Modi has outlined a bold vision to democratise AI access across the Global South and position India as a global hub for digital infrastructure. Together with L&T, we are laying the foundation for world-class AI infrastructure that will help realise the full vision of India AI”.</p>