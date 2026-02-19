Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

L&T and Nvidia to build India’s largest GW-scale AI factory

The partnership, aimed at India’s enterprises, policymakers and industry leaders seeking production-grade AI capacity, is anchored in India’s digital and industrial transformation.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 23:38 IST
Business NewsNvidiaAIL&T

Follow us on :

Follow Us