JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Lam Research to source components from India for its Malay facility

The company, in July, received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the proposed investment of Rs 208 crore
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 23:01 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Wafer fabrication equipment supplier Lam Research is currently scouting component suppliers from India to feed their Malaysian manufacturing base. 

During a walk-in tour of its research and development lab in Bengaluru, Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Lam Research India told DH that his company has no plans to manufacture in India, anytime soon. “A significant portion of our R&D is driven out of India while we continue to manufacture in Malaysia, “ he said, adding that manufacturing is a low-value activity in the equipment market and also employs very limited specialised people. 

The company, in July, received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the proposed investment of Rs 208 crore and was committed incentives (from the government) to the tune of Rs 32.21 crore under the government's Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductor (SPECS). This investment has been utilised to build this lab in Bengaluru, Raghavan clarified, and the incentives are coming in tranches. 

Of the $100 million wafer fab equipment industry, 80% is captured by the top five players including Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), KLA Corporation (US). As per market estimates, Lam Research’s market share (by revenue) as of the third quarter of 2023 stood at 22.17%.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 December 2023, 23:01 IST)
India NewsBusiness News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT