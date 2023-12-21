Lam Research to source components from India for its Malay facility

The company, in July, received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the proposed investment of Rs 208 crore and was committed incentives (from the government) to the tune of Rs 32.21 crore under the government's Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductor (SPECS). This investment has been utilised to build this lab in Bengaluru, Raghavan clarified, and the incentives are coming in tranches.