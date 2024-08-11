Lamborghini bets big on India's long-term potential

When asked how far can India rise in the rankings of its top markets in the region, Scardaoni said, "It is still a long way to go to reach number three, two and number one but again we believe that in the long run for a country like India, it is possible... I believe that in the medium-term India can grow very fast." He further said, "We believe that India has all the right indicators in place to let us think that there would be really an exponential growth." Asked when Lamborghini could cross annual sales of 150 units in India, he said, "My wish would be 2026. This would be my wish, when will it happen." Explaining the rationale behind the company's bullishness on India, he said, "It is related to the economy. It is the fastest growing economy in the world and it is important to also see that the customers here in India are the youngest among worldwide customers." He further said, "India is a country of start-ups, so there are a lot of young customers coming from new economy start-ups. India became an incubator for start-ups." The average age of Indian customers for Lamborghini is below 40 years, while in the top markets like the US and Europe the average ranges between 40-45 years.