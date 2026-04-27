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LANXESS opens new blending plant in Gujarat's Jhagadia

As part of the first phase of development, the facility will manufacture specialty lubricant additives, the company said in a statement.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:05 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 18:05 IST
India NewsGujarat

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