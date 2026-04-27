<p>New Delhi: Specialty chemicals manufacturer LANXESS on Monday inaugurated a new blending plant at its chemical manufacturing site in Jhagadia, Gujarat.</p><p>As part of the first phase of development, the facility will manufacture specialty lubricant additives, the company said in a statement.</p><p>Designed to serve both domestic and international markets, the facility will primarily cater to customers across India, the Middle East, and other key global markets.</p><p>"The commissioning of this new production site in India is a next milestone for us and a strong testament to the ‘Make in India’ initiative," Neelanjan Banerjee, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Business Unit Lubricant Additives, LANXESS, said.</p>.'Dignity of the Court must be maintained': Gujarat HC objects to IIT student's attire in courtroom.<p>"LANXESS is committed to deepening our presence and investing in India’s future, aligning our long-term strategy with the nation’s dynamic potential. Through prudent investments and a focus on sustainable growth, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s evolving industrial landscape.” Hubert Fink, Member of the Board of Management at LANXESS AG, said.</p>