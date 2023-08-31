Latin American conglomerate Falabella appoints Ashutosh Dabral as Managing Director for its India office

Falabella, as a brand, has continually adapted and grown, establishing itself as a beacon of trust and convenience in the Latin American market. With operations across seven countries and over 100,000 employees, Falabella's reach and influence are vast. It is the unique combination of heritage, innovation, and a deep understanding of customer needs that sets Falabella apart. The commitment to offer deeply personalized, technology-empowered retail solutions tailored to the everyday needs of customers continues to drive Falabella's vision for the future. Recognized as Forrester's 2023 Technology Strategy Impact Award Winner, Falabella stands as a testament to its forward-looking approach. The addition of Ashutosh to Falabella India's leadership team adds to this dynamic force, paving the way for amplified growth and transformation across all dimensions of the retail experience.