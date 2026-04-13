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Leadership transition: Sharon Pais to lead Myntra

Sharon has worked closely with the Myntra and Flipkart Fashion teams over the years and brings a strong understanding of the business.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:05 IST
Business NewscompaniesFlipkartMyntra

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