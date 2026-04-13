<p>Bengaluru: The Flipkart Group on Monday announced that Sharon Pais will be the head of Myntra and report to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, effective immediately, as Nandita Sinha has decided to move on from the company.</p><p>Sharon has worked closely with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/myntra">Myntra</a> and Flipkart Fashion teams over the years and brings a strong understanding of the business. Her appointment reflects continuity as Myntra builds on its current momentum. Nandita will continue to support the business over the coming months to ensure continuity, the company said in a statement.</p>.Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha to step down, Sharon Pais likely to take over .<p>Kapil Thirani will lead Flipkart Fashion, reporting to Sakait Chaudhary, SVP and Head of Marketplace, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flipkart">Flipkart</a>, and the company will initiate the process to identify a successor for the marketplace business.</p><p>Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “Myntra has built a strong position in the fashion and lifestyle space over the years. Sharon has worked closely with the team and understands the business well. This change reflects the depth of our internal leadership and our continued focus on execution.”</p>