Lenovo to make AI servers in India as nation’s tech push deepens

By Saritha Rai

Lenovo Group Ltd. started building AI servers in southern India, the latest boon for the country’s push to become a high-tech powerhouse.

The company said Tuesday it has started making the large, powerful computers in Pondicherry, moving beyond products such as laptops and smartphones. The Chinese company will also build out its facilities in the Bengaluru region, including a research lab with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Lenovo’s plans mark another win for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to attract more technology investment into the country. While India’s tense relationship with China has suffered setbacks in recent years, global tech companies see it as an attractive option to build out operations as Beijing and Washington are mired in a trade war.