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Lenskart apologises after online backlash, releases new style guide welcoming religious symbols

In a statement on X, the company said it is making its guidelines public and transparent to address the concerns of its customers and community.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLenskart

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