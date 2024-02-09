LIC Q2 net profit surges 49% to Rs 9,444 crore

The current period profit includes an amount of Rs 21,461 crore (Net of Tax), pertaining to the accretions on the available solvency margin, transferred from Non Par fund to shareholders account, LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty said n a media interaction.

The profit for the nine months that ended on December 31, 2022 was Rs 22,970 crore is not comparable since it included an amount of Rs 4,542 crore (Net of Tax) pertaining to the accretions on the Available Solvency Margin for the last quarter of 2021-22 which was transferred from Non Par fund to shareholders account on September 30, 2022, he said.