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LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to step down from Microsoft's board

Hoffman's decision was not a result of any disagreement with ⁠executives ‌on any matter relating to policy or operations, Microsoft ‌said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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