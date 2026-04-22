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LinkedIn names insider Daniel Shapero as new CEO

Shapero, who joined LinkedIn in ​2008 as ⁠a general manager for the LinkedIn Research Network, will replace Ryan ⁠Roslansky as ‌CEO.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:51 IST
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