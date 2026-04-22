<p>Microsoft's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/linkedin">LinkedIn</a> named Chief Operating Officer Daniel Shapero as its new CEO, tapping a veteran of the professional networking site to lead it through an era of AI-driven change.</p><p>Shapero, who joined LinkedIn in 2008 as a general manager for the LinkedIn Research Network, will replace Ryan Roslansky as CEO.</p>.Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, insider John Ternus to take over.<p>The leadership shake-up, effective immediately, comes as LinkedIn looks to deepen its role at the center of an AI-transformed workforce. The platform boasts more than 1.3 billion members and accounted for 6.3% of Microsoft's annual revenue in 2025.</p><p>"AI is going to transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most people expect," Roslansky said.</p><p>The company also appointed Mohak Shroff president of Platforms & Digital Work.</p>