Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Lloyds Bank reports 33% rise in profit, warns of Iran war impact

Lloyds ​said the war in the ⁠Middle East could hurt Britain's economy as well as global growth, and trigger a rise in the unemployment rate.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 08:20 IST
BankingLloyds Banking Group

Follow us on :

Follow Us