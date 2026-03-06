<p>Hyderabad: Switzerland-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza Group AG has selected Hyderabad as the location to establish its new Global Capability Centre (GCC). </p><p>A company delegation met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> Industries & Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday to formally announce the decision and outline plans. </p><p>Over the past several months, senior representatives of Lonza have engaged with Telangana Lifesciences, the Industries & Commerce Department, and other stakeholders. “We are thrilled to welcome Lonza’s decision to establish its new centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>. The city continues to stand out as the bright spot for global life sciences investments, driven by its strong scientific ecosystem, digital depth, and world-class manufacturing capabilities," said state industries minister, D Sridhar Babu. </p>.Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft to launch ontology-driven agentic AI platform.<p>"Lonza’s investment further strengthens Telangana’s position as a preferred destination for innovation-led growth in the global biopharmaceutical industry. I am delighted that the centre has the potential to create a substantial number of new jobs over the years. We remain committed to supporting such endeavours that promise job creation for our citizens,” he added.</p><p><br>Telangana Lifesciences, CEO, Shakthi M Nagappan, said that Lonza's decision marks another significant milestone in the continued expansion of Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem. “We look forward to working closely with Lonza to ensure the successful execution of this project and to enable long-term value creation, ” he said.</p><p><br>The new GCC is expected to contribute to the generation of high-value employment and further integrate Hyderabad into the global biopharmaceutical value chain.</p><p>Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Switzerland, Lonza operates over 30 sites worldwide, employs nearly 20,000 professionals, and reported 2025 sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a core EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion. Hyderabad emerged as the top choice after an extensive evaluation, thanks to its robust talent pool, quality infrastructure, and supportive industrial ecosystem.</p>