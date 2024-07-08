L&T bags solar power projects in West Asia

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro on Monday said its renewable energy arm has bagged two orders from a leading developer in West Asia to build two Gigawatt scale Solar PV plants.

"The renewable arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has finalised mega orders with a leading developer in the Middle East to build two Gigawatt scale Solar PV plants," the company said in a regulatory filing.

L&T did not reveal the financial details of the contract, but as per its project classification, the value of a mega order ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore.

The plants will have a cumulative capacity of 3.5 GW.