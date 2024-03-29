L&T Finance Holdings receives approval for name change from RoC

New Delhi: The name of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) has been changed to L&T Finance Ltd following approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company said in a statement on Friday.

Mumbai-headquartered L&T Finance, formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings, is a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services.

L&T Finance Managing Director & CEO Sudipta Roy said subsequent to the merger, effective December 4, 2023, the rebranding initiative reflects company's commitment towards creation of the simplified 'single lending entity', housing all lending businesses under one operating NBFC.