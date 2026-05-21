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L&T Technology Services opens Europe's first EI CoE in Munich

The Munich EI CoE will serve as a collaborative innovation hub for clients across mobility, industrial products, sustainability and technology sectors.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:21 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligencecompaniesL&T

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