L&T Technology Services opens Europe's first EI CoE in Munich

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lt">L&T Technology Services</a> on Thursday opened its first Engineering Intelligence Centre of Excellence (EI CoE) in Europe, located in Munich, Germany. </p><p>The company said by combining deep domain engineering expertise with forward looking technologies including GenAI, Agentic AI, multimodal AI, Physical AI and edge intelligence, it aims to help global enterprises move from AI experimentation to scalable, real-world industrial transformation. LTTS is also leading the charter in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence </a>patent filings, with over 237 patents filed in AI & GenAI alone in FY26.</p><p>The Munich EI CoE will serve as a collaborative innovation hub for clients across mobility, industrial products, sustainability and technology sectors. The centre will focus on accelerating applied AI solutions, intelligent manufacturing, software-defined products, predictive operations and connected engineering ecosystems tailored to Europe’s evolving industrial priorities.</p>.LTM wins a $100 million deal with European MedTech.<p>LTTS has steadily expanded its presence in Europe, where it now serves over 60 clients across the continent and has a team of more than 4,500 engineers supporting the region.</p><p>Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “LTTS’ first EI Centre of Excellence in our Munich design centre is a milestone as it brings our deep-tech and EI-based solutions closer to the clients’ R&D hubs across the region. The centre will act as a focal point for innovation, R&D and new product development, redefining how products, platforms and manufacturing are engineered and optimised in the AI era.”</p>