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Lufthansa loses appeal in state aid dispute with Ryanair

The decision comes as Lufthansa is ⁠embroiled in ⁠a dispute with its pilots' union over pensions and has been hit by strike action.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:56 IST
AviationAviation IndustryAirlinesLufthansaRyanair

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