Lufthansa to ground up to 40 jets over fuel shortage? Airline says no

<p>Berlin: Lufthansa on Friday rejected a Spiegel magazine report that up to 40 of its jets could be grounded due to jet fuel shortages, saying the report was apparently based on an old recording of an event.</p><p>Spiegel report on Friday said that Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr briefed his staff on Friday at an internal event, pointing to a significant worsening of the crisis.</p><p>Management had two contingency plans drawn up, which provide for up to 40 aircraft to be grounded in the event of an emergency, it said.</p>.As Iran war jolts Air India, Lufthansa and Cathay pounce on fast-growing market.<p>The grounding is not yet certain, Spiegel reported. "Today we have simply decided to define the packages," Spohr was quoted as saying at the event.</p><p>Spiegel said cancellations would take effect from July at the earliest, or possibly not until winter, with early summer business barely affected due to high booking volumes. </p>