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Lufthansa to ground up to 40 jets over fuel shortage? Airline says no

Management had two ⁠contingency ‌plans drawn up, which provide for up to ‌40 aircraft to ⁠be grounded in the event of an emergency
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:35 IST
Business NewsfuelLufthansaairlineshortage

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