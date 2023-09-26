Lupin Digital to breach 10K customer-mark this year, hit profitability in 3-5 years: CEO Srinivasan

When do you expect to hit profitability?

So, I think like any other startup or any other new concept, profitability will take at least 2-5 years. How soon or how late depends on how the overall environment unfolds. I don't know when this will become a part of insurance, or will it always be out of pocket. Today 80 per cent GST is applicable on digital therapeutic services. There is a very important argument to be made here - if this is as important a service as a hospital service, and a hospital is GST exempt, can it not be GST exempt? Because we are also open to regulatory bodies inspecting us, we are also becoming CDC approved. So if GST goes away, automatically the patient's price reduces. So depending on those kinds of factors, the window will change.