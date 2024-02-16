Lupin gets USFDA nod for pregnancy prevention drug

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Minzoya (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, and Ferrous Bisglycinate tablets) of strengths 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 36.5 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.