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Maersk launches FI2 service to strengthen India-China supply chains

This comes amid growing demand for faster and more reliable cargo movement on the China–India trade route.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:35 IST
Business NewsIndia-Chinabusinesscompanieslogistics industryShipping

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