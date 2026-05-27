<p>Mumbai: As India positions itself as a major manufacturing and sourcing hub amid changing global trade dynamics, AP Moller – Maersk has announced a new direct ocean service connecting key Chinese manufacturing centres with India’s western logistics gateways.</p><p>The global shipping and logistics major said the new FI2 service has been introduced to strengthen connectivity between Far East Asia and the Indian subcontinent amid growing demand for faster and more reliable cargo movement on the China–India trade route.</p><p>The first westbound sailing under the weekly service will depart from Shanghai on June 4, 2026. The service will use a fleet of six vessels, each with a nominal capacity of 4,500 TEU.</p><p>The port rotation includes Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Tanjung Pelepas, Nhava Sheva, Pipavav and Port Qasim.</p><p>Industry observers said the move reflects the growing importance of India in global supply chains even as companies diversify manufacturing bases under the China-plus-one strategy. Despite geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainties, trade flows between India and China continue to remain strong, particularly in industrial raw materials, electronics, machinery, chemicals and intermediate goods.</p><p>A key feature of the FI2 service is its call at Pipavav port in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/gujarat-india">Gujarat</a>, which is connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) rail network. This is expected to improve cargo movement to inland industrial and consumption centres in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, Gurugram and Noida.</p><p>The integrated ocean-and-rail logistics model is expected to particularly benefit sectors such as automotive, chemicals, retail and technology that rely on time-sensitive and predictable supply chains.</p><p>In a statement, Thomas Theeuwes, managing director, Maersk South Asia, said the FI2 service was launched in response to customer demand for greater capacity, consistency and connectivity on the China–India route. He said the integration with the DFC rail network would provide customers with a seamless end-to-end logistics solution.</p><p>The FI2 service will complement Maersk’s existing FI3 service, together providing two direct Far East–India shipping links with improved frequency, routing flexibility and supply-chain resilience.</p>