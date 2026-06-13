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Mag 7? MANGOS? SpaceX forces name rethink on Wall Street's tech-stock moniker

With an ‌AI boom driving stock markets to record highs and the sudden appearance of new trillion-dollar companies, the leaderboard is often in a state of flux.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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