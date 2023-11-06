Magicbricks to scale up on back of robust ad revenues

Remarkably, Magicbricks accounts 90% of its revenues flowing in from advertising, which is not its listings. The remaining 10% is divided between its interior, loan and other services. “Today, about 96% of the supply and demand comes on its own. We pay for maybe only about 4% of the total traffic on the site,” Pai said, contending that 40% of the country looking for properties comes to Magicbricks.