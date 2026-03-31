Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Magnum Ice Cream acquires 61.9% stake in Kwality Wall’s

This acquisition is done as per the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed on June 25, 2025, which includes The Magnum Ice Cream Company Netherlands BV and Unilever PLC, among others.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 08:52 IST
Business NewscompaniesIce cream

Follow us on :

Follow Us