Mahindra & Mahindra Financial discovers funds embezzlement at one branch, delays Q4 results

Bengaluru: India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services uncovered company funds were embezzled by forging some documents for retail vehicle loans at one of its branches, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares sliding as much as 6 per cent.

The company, the non-bank financing arm of tractor-to-tech conglomerate Mahindra Group, said it discovered the fraud in late March and that it has taken some corrective actions, including the arrest of "few persons" involved.

"In respect of retail vehicle loans disbursed by the company, the fraud involved forgery of KYC (know your customer) documents leading to embezzlement of company funds. The investigations in the matter are at an advanced stage," the company said.

It estimated that the financial impact of the fraud is unlikely to exceed Rs 150 crores ($18 million).