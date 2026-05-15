MakeMyTrip boosts AI travel assistant 'Myra' to handle full travel bookings

<p>Bengaluru: Online travel company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/makemytrip">MakeMyTrip</a> has announced a major upgrade to its AI-powered travel assistant Myra, enabling users to move from initial search to a confirmed, paid booking within a single conversational interface, including full voice-based interaction if desired.</p><p>Myra can now handle the full spectrum of traveller intent, from simple queries to complex, multi-constraint requests. The company said travellers can express detailed requirements in natural language and the assistant will interpret and act on them.</p>.MakeMyTrip partners with Minor Hotels.<p>“For example, a family planning a Varanasi trip can ask Myra for a hotel with a vegetarian restaurant, ramp access for an elderly parent, and connecting rooms for four,” the company said, adding, “These are constraints that would normally mean opening several tabs or even calling the property to confirm. Myra surfaces options that meet all three.”</p><p>It added that even complex international itineraries can be handled conversationally. “A traveller planning a Mumbai-Sao Paulo (Brazil) trip with a stop in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) can ask whether a transit visa is required and whether the child needs one of her own. Myra will surface the relevant rules for both passengers, prompt for passport upload to auto-fill traveller details, and confirm the booking, all in the same conversation.”</p><p>MakeMyTrip claimed that Myra has crossed 3 million conversations per quarter, with more than 45 per cent usage coming from tier-2 and smaller cities. It said travellers engaging with Myra show 10 per cent higher conversion rates than traditional filter-led booking journeys.</p><p>Voice adoption is also rising, with non-metro usage about 50 per cent higher than metros. Around 70 per cent of voice queries are in Hinglish, and voice prompts are nearly 40 per cent longer and more complex than text inputs, indicating deeper intent-based engagement.</p>.MakeMyTrip ties up with Zomato to roll out 'Food on Train' offering.<p>The upgraded version of Myra is currently being rolled out, and the company said it will continue learning from interactions to improve over time.</p><p>Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said: “The Agentic AI flows inside Myra are now completing complex multi-step bookings end-to-end, including international flight and hotel reservations, categories considered the hardest to automate conversationally.”</p>