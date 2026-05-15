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MakeMyTrip boosts AI travel assistant 'Myra' to handle full travel bookings

MakeMyTrip claimed that Myra has crossed 3 million conversations per quarter, with more than 45 per cent usage coming from tier-2 and smaller cities.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:52 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligencecompaniesMakeMyTrip

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