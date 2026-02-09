<p>Mumbai: Online travel company, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/makemytrip">MakeMyTrip</a>, has entered into a strategic partnership with global hospitality group, Minor Hotels, as part of its broader strategy to expand its direct international hotel inventory. </p><p>Minor Hotels has a portfolio of over 560 properties worldwide.</p><p>The platform has increasingly emerged as a go-to destination for Indian travellers booking international hotels. </p><p>In the last year, MakeMyTrip sold over 77,900 unique hotels across more than 4,350 cities in 192 countries. </p><p>The number of unique hotels sold in 2025 grew by 17 per cent compared to 2024. Notably, nearly one-third of these bookings were in the premium hotel category, with an average room-night fare exceeding Rs 15,000.</p>.Adani Group partners with Embraer to set up regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.<p>With this announcement, Indian travellers will gain access to premium and luxury international stays across globally recognised brands from the Minor Hotels portfolio including Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection Hotels & Resorts, Nhow Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, Colbert Collection, NH Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites and iStay Hotels.</p><p>The collaboration broadens international stay options for Indian travellers across city hotels and resort destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With a strong presence across major global travel hubs as well as emerging destinations, the Minor Hotels portfolio caters to varied travel needs, from business and short city breaks to leisure and longer-stay holidays.</p><p>Currently, 60 Minor Hotels properties are live on the MakeMyTrip platform, with the listing expected to scale rapidly across Minor Hotels’ wider global portfolio. </p><p>Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “Our partnership with Minor Hotels is part of our broader strategy to deepen engagement with leading global hospitality groups and strengthen the quality and breadth of international stays on our platform. Beyond expanding access, this collaboration reflects Minor Hotels’ commitment to working closely with us to better serve the needs of Indian travellers across international destinations.”</p><p>Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer for Minor Hotels added, “Our global portfolio, strong presence across key travel destinations, and commitment to exceeding guest expectations position us well to serve the evolving needs of Indian travellers. As demand and share from India continue to grow, we are absolutely focused on strengthening our offering across properties, with added features and experiences that resonate more closely with Indian guests.”</p>