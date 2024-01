New Delhi: Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased 55 per cent to Rs 460 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 296 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,607 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,091 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

Shares of the company ended 2.79 per cent down at Rs 1,999.55 apiece on the BSE.