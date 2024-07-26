Mankind Pharma to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore

New Delhi: In one of the biggest deals in the pharmaceutical sector, Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it will fully acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from private equity investor Advent International for around Rs 13,630 crore.

This strategic move marks a significant leap for the drugmaker positioning itself as a leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) for an enterprise value of around Rs 13,630 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.