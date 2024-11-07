Married woman claims BharatMartrimony used her picture to set up fake ‘elite’ profile, company responds

<p>BharatMartrimony is facing scrutiny online after a woman accused the company of using her photo to make a fake profile on its elite subscription service.</p><p>Posting a video on her Instagram handle, Swati Mukund called out the ‘BharatMatrimony Scam’ as she urged people to be cautious. </p>.<p> "This is a post on India’s number one and supposedly most trusted matrimonial app, BharatMatrimony," she can be heard saying in the video posted a week back.</p><p>In the video, the woman sat with her husband for the first few seconds to set the record straight that she was already married as she clarified that she had not met him via the app.</p><p>"More acrimony than matrimony, I guess! P.S. husband is in the first part of the video to make sure that they don’t use our photo and then later claim that we found each other on their app," she captioned the video.</p><p>"What really appalled me is that this is BharatMartrimony's elite subscription service where they charge people a lot of money and claim to screen profiles carefully. But how are they doing that?," she told her followers. </p>.Stop creating fake profiles to nab criminals: Facebook.<p>The post has since received over 1,200 comments.</p><p>"Sue them and demand atleast 100 crores mam for defamation and using your pic without your permission," one user commented.</p><p>Echoing similar sentiments, another user shared that she had faced something similar too where he photos were put up on the website claiming that she was a divorcee in search of a groom. </p><p>"Whereas I'm not married even once in my life," the user wrote. Replying to her, Swati shared that even with her photos they had made a similar claim. </p><p>However, the company soon responded to the post apologising for the inconvenience caused. </p><p>"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. We have suspended this profile and conducting a thorough investigation on how it got published. We'll DM you shortly with further details."</p><p>Soon after, in a reply to its earlier message, BharatMatrimony said that they had banned mobile numbers associated with the account. </p><p>"Hi Swati. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. The profile was created on BharatMatrimony using your public pictures. We have not only suspended the account but also banned the associated mobile number from our system. Regarding EliteMatrimony, we want to clarify that the profile is not associated with this service. EliteMatrimony is a personalized, offline-only service with all member being confidential. Please be assured that we have taken all necessary actions to prevent such incidents from recurring," the company said in its statement. </p>