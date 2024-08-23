Maruti Suzuki aims to export 1 million vehicles by 2030

"I can't speak for other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), but across India, Maruti's dealership network had an inventory stock of 38 days. Typically, a normal inventory level is around 30-31 days. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, having 38 days of inventory was considered standard. However, we will bring it down and to align with demand, we adjusted our production in July," he elaborated.

When asked about the outlook for the industry, he said, "It will be a single digit for the industry due to the high base last year and sluggish demand seen in the summer. And, we will post a single digit growth in line with the industry's."

With this 500th NEXA sales outlet, Maruti Suzuki’s sales network (ARENA, NEXA and Commercial) now extends to 3,925 outlets covering 2,577 towns and cities.

In FY 23-24, with sales of over 5.61 lakh vehicles, NEXA posted a growth of 54 per cent over the previous financial year, outpacing the industry growth. NEXA accounts for almost 30 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales.