Maruti Suzuki gets tax demand of Rs 779.2 cr from IT authorities

The company has received a final assessment order for the financial year 2019-20 from the Income Tax authority, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 16:27 IST

New Delhi: Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it has received a demand of Rs 779.2 crore, including interest from the Income Tax authority.

The order has a total demand, including interest, of Rs 779.2 crore, it said, adding that it has also received a showcause notice for initiation of penalty proceedings with respect to the order.

MSIL said it will file an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this order.

Published 26 July 2024, 16:27 IST
