Home

Maruti Suzuki India hikes vehicle prices

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45%, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 07:08 IST

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54-28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

