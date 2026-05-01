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Maruti Suzuki India posts record sales at 2,39,646 units in April

The company had sold a total of 1,79,791 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India said.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMaruti Suzuki India

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