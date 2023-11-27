Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices in January, quantum not finalised

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it plans to increase prices of its vehicles in January 2024, citing cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity rates.

The company, which sells a range of vehicles from entry-level small car Alto to multi-utility vehicle Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), however, did not specify the quantum of the proposed price hike.

"The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars in January, 2024 on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.