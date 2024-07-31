Maruti Suzuki profit jumps 47% to Rs 3,650 cr in April-June quarter

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 47 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 3,650 crore for the April-June quarter on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange gains.
The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,485 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
Net sales increased to Rs 33,875 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 30,845 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.
The country's largest carmaker said it sold 5,21,868 vehicles during the first quarter, up 5 per cent as compared to the same period previous fiscal.
The company said it sold 4,51,308 units in the domestic market in the first quarter, an increase of 4 per cent over the same period last fiscal.
Export sales were at 70,560 units in the April-June quarter, a growth of 12 per cent over the first quarter of last fiscal.
Shares of the company ended 2.28 per cent up at Rs 13,167.95 apiece on the BSE.
Published 31 July 2024, 10:57 IST