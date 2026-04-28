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Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit falls 6.45% to Rs 3,659 crore

The total revenue from operations increased 28.2 per cent to Rs 52,462.5 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 40,920.1 crore in the same period of 2024-25.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:27 IST
Business NewsMaruti Suzuki IndiaQ4

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