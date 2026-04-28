Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit falls 6.45% to Rs 3,659 crore

<p>New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 6.45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,659 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, due to mark-to-market impact.</p><p>The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,911.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Maruti shares down 3.5% post Q3 earnings.<p>The total revenue from operations increased 28.2 per cent to Rs 52,462.5 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 40,920.1 crore in the same period of 2024-25, it added.</p><p>Its total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 48,125.3 crore compared to Rs 37,585.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.</p>