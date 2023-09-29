Maruti Suzuki receives show cause notice from GST Authority

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has received a show cause notice from the GST Authority proposing to demand interest and impose penalty, besides appropriating tax already paid, amounting to Rs 139.3 crore.

The notice pertains to the matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services for the period of July 2017 to August, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"The company will file a reply to the show cause notice before the Adjudicating Authority," it said, adding that there was no impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to the notice.